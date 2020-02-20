{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

D4 dance fame Suhaid Kukku to marry Deepa

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

kukku-mehendi
SHARE

Suhaid Kukku, who shot to fame with popular dance reality show D4 Dance is all set to tie the knot.

Kukku will get married to Deepa and the wedding will happen on Thursday evening.

suhaid-kukku-3

The photos from their mehendi ceremony is doing the rounds on social media and the duo look stunning together. It is said that the duo has been dating since quite sometime and were in love for past 7 years.

Kukku has been part of many movies as well.

suhaid-kukku-2

Many other participants of D4 Dance had also attended the wedding eve celebrations. Sunny Wayne's wife, who was also a contestant in the show was also spotted with the young couple.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES