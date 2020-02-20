D4 dance fame Suhaid Kukku to marry Deepa

Suhaid Kukku, who shot to fame with popular dance reality show D4 Dance is all set to tie the knot.

Kukku will get married to Deepa and the wedding will happen on Thursday evening.

The photos from their mehendi ceremony is doing the rounds on social media and the duo look stunning together. It is said that the duo has been dating since quite sometime and were in love for past 7 years.

Kukku has been part of many movies as well.

Many other participants of D4 Dance had also attended the wedding eve celebrations. Sunny Wayne's wife, who was also a contestant in the show was also spotted with the young couple.