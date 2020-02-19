{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kiara Advani's pic from Dabboo Ratnani calendar invites meme fest

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

kiara-advani-dabboo-ratnani-troll
Kiara's pic photoshopped by a Twitter user
SHARE

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently launched his much-awaited annual calendar for this year and it features Bollywood's A-listers.

From Bachchans to King Khan, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani were featured. But among them all, Kiara managed to grab eyeballs and invited trolls, a day after the launch.

Kiara Advani posted her picture from the calendar photoshoot and she was seen posing naked with a leaf.

Have a look at Kiara Advani's post here:

Soon, many photoshopped her dress and trolled her for doing such a bold photoshoot. Some even took snaps from her movie Kabir Khan and trolled her with Shahid's angry look as well.

This is not the first time that she went bold for the calendar shoot. She had debuted for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot back in 2019. In her first experiment itself, she pulled off a topless shoot with just an embellished jacket pulled over. 

Tags:
Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES