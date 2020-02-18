Shane Nigam row: Producers ready to lift ban after actor apologises

Kochi: The Kerala Film Producers' Association has finally agreed to lift the ban imposed on actor Shane Nigam following a discussion film producer Joby George held with Producers Association.

The development occurred after Shane Nigam apologised to Joby George over the controversy surrounding the movie Veyil.

In a letter to Joby George, Shane expressed his readiness to cooperate with the film and said that he wanted to complete his work for the movie. He also stated in the letter that he would not take any payment and would be working without further remuneration.

It must be noted that the first look poster of Shane-starrer Ullasam was recently released online by actor Mohanlal on his social media pages. The movie had created a lot of buzz earlier when Shane went to shoot for Ullasam without completing Veyil. It is said that the actor has completed the dubbing for the movie, which is expected to hit the screens soon.

Shane and producer Joby George

It all began after Shane had a haircut without informing the makers of Veyil. Shane had then accused Joby of threatening him for having a haircut. Joby was upset over Shane's breach of contract by changing his appearance in the middle of the film shoot. Shane had also charged Joby of accusing his family.

Soon, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) and the KFPA intervened and the issue was settled. It was decided that Shane would work for a fixed number of days and finish the shooting. But then more disputed cropped up between the director and the actor when there were delays in the shooting.