Pranav Mohanlal begins shoot for Hridayam

Hridayam is one of the most anticipated movie as it brings together Pranav Mohanlal and Vineeth Sreenivasan, sons of veteran actors Mohanlal and Sreenivasan.

The movie recently started rolling and as per the latest reports, Pranav Mohanlal has joined the sets. Pranav was spotted shooting at Kollengode railway station, Palakkad and a pic from the location has landed online. And fans are curious if the movie will have stunts and action sequences.

Touted to be a family drama, Pranav is said to be playing the role of a quintessential boy-next-door and the movie Hridayam revolves around the journey of Pranav's character from the age of 17 to the early 30s.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the young actress who made her Malayalam acting debut with the recent hit Varane Avashaymund, and Darshana Rajendran are the female leads.

Vineeth Sreenivasan is joining hands with newcomer Hesham Abdul Wahab for the music of Hridayam. Along with Hesham Abdul Wahab, an Istanbul-based musician is also composing songs of the movie. Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran had recorded a song for this movie.

Newcomer Viswajith Odukkathil is handling the cinematography.

Hridayam is jointly produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas.