Trance clears censoring but release postponed

Trance, the upcoming Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer directed by Anwar Rasheed clears censoring. The film has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board.

But leaving movie buffs disappointed, the release date of the movie has been postponed again.

One of the most anticipated projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020, Trance recently made headlines after the movie was sent for revising by the censor board. The film will now release on February 20, Thursday.

Actor Fahadh Faasil and the rest of the team members revealed about the censoring details and release date.

The officials of the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC), Thiruvananthapuram had referred Trance to the revising committee, as they had issues with a sequence in the movie. Initially, the team suggested to completely remove or blur the entire sequence, but director Anwar Rasheed and his team did not agree. Later, CBFC Kerala sent the movie to the censor board revising committee in Mumbai. However, the revising committee issued a U/A certificate to the film without a single cut, to the much excitement of the team members.

The film's release was postponed multiple times before. Trance was initially scheduled to release on March last year and later reports were rife that it would release during Eid. Again, the release dates were doing the rounds during Onam and later due to pending visual effects works, it was then supposed to be a Christmas release. February 14, Valentine's Day 2020 was the last announced release date.

Trance has been scripted by Vadakkan Vincent. Anwar Rasheed, besides directing the film, is also bankrolling it under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.