Manju Warrier and Navya Nair share a fan moment with Madhuri Dixit

Vanitha film awards 2020 was a fan moment for many M-town stars as dream girl Madhuri Dixit graced the ceremony.

Many from the industry spoke to the diva and even took snaps with Madhuri and posted on social media platforms.

Navya Nair took to Instagram and mentioned about Madhuri being a humble person.

Manju Warrier too posed with her and captioned 'with evergreen Madhuri'.

And for fans, it was definetly a treat. While many hailed the actors for their excitement, many also commented by saying that the 'ladies are stuck in their 30's and not ageing'.

Navya Nair was seen in a saree while Manju kept it all the more simple with an arakali-styled outfit.

Coming to award section, Madhuri Dixit was the one who handed over the best actor award to Mohanlal.

She also performed on stage and a few glimpses of her dance is doing the rounds on social media.

Earlier, when Sunny Leone came down for Vanitha film awards, Mollywood stars caught up with the diva and had posed with her.