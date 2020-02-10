Parasite director cites Scorsese, Tarantino in Oscar acceptance speech

While he was thought that he was done for the night, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho picked up the award for best director at the 2020 Oscars and later was also called on stage for best film.

Bong, thus made history as his is the first film from South Korea to be nominated and win in the category. In 2019, Lee Chang-dong's Burning made the nine-film shortlist but didn't make the final category cut. He also became the first Asian nominee to win best original screenplay, shared with co-writer Han Jin-won.

Parasite earned six Oscar nominations in all, including for best production design and best picture. Upon accepting the award, Bong thanked each of his fellow nominees for the profound impact they've had on his career. Read Bong's full acceptance speech here:

“Thank you. After winning best international feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax.

Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that 'The most personal is the most creative.'

That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win.

When people in the US were not familiar with my films, Quentin Tarantino always put my films on his list. He's here, thank you so much. Quentin, I love you.

And Todd Phillips and Sam Mendes, great directors that I admire. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you.

Thank you. I will drink until next morning, thank you."