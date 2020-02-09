{{head.currentUpdate}}

Vanitha film awards 2020: Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez to grace the event

Cera Vanitha film awards 2020 will be held on Sunday at Wellington island, Bristow Ground in Kochi.

The event will see who's and who's of Mollywood and will also see performances by big names from Bollywood.

Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez will be among the many to perform on the starry night.

Vanitha Film Awards is the most popular èlm awards in Kerala, an event of glitz and glamour as well.

It is the audience who chose the winners of the awards in various categories and this is what makes the Vanitha awards stand out from other award functions.

