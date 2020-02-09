Trance: Kerala censor board sends Fahadh movie to revising committee in Mumbai

Fahadh Faasil's much awaited flick Trance seems to have hit a roadblock.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Thiruvananthapuram has referred the film to the revising committee in Mumbai. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai shared the news through his Twitter handle.

Onmanorama couldn't get through Anwar Rasheed, however, a source close to the team told that the CBFC officials in Kerala couldn't approve an 8-minute long sequence in the film which might hurt religious sentiments. The officials wanted it removed.

Director Anwar Rasheed, who is also producing the film, was not willing to agree the proposal and the officials referred the film to Mumbai.

The makers are hopeful that the issue will be sorted by Monday and the films will hit the screens on Friday.

Trance is a highly ambitious project with a huge budget and high names from the industry. Cinematographer Amal Neerad and sound designer Resul Pookutty are part of the technical side. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Arjun Ashokan, Sreenath Bhasi and many others.

Vincent Vadakkan has scripted the film that has Fahadh playing the role of a motivational trainer named Viju Prasad while Nazriya plays the female lead named Esther Lopez.