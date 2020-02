South actresses Shobhana, Lissy, Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni and Ramya Krishnan have recreated the paintings of legendary Ravi Varma for a calendar shoot.

Wearing the same clothes and jewellery, the actresses have recreated the poses in which the celebrated artist painted his muses.

The replication was shot by ace photographer G Venket Ram as he unveiled his 2020 calendar. The recreation have impressed viewers and have applauded the stars for joining the unique idea.

Have a look below: