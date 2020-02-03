Balu Varghese, Aileena Catherine wedding: see pics and videos

Balu Varghese and Aileena Catherine Amon, entered the wedlock on Sunday. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Christian wedding ceremony held at the St. James Church, Cheranelloor, Kochi.

The couple looked stunning together and seemed to be very much in love. Balu Varghese donned black suit while Aileena was gorgeous in white gown and veil. Celebs including Asif Ali, Ganapathy and Jean Paul Lal were the groomsmen.

Balu Varghese and Aileena met and fell in love on the sets of the movie Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, which starred Asif Ali and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. Balu proposed Aileena in the presence of family members and friends during her birthday celebration in December. The couple later got officially engaged in a low-key ceremony in January.

Post the church wedding ceremony, a grand reception was held in a popular hotel in Kochi was attended by the couple's colleagues from the industry.

Balu Varghese, who made his acting debut with the Dileep's Chanthupottu as a child artist, is the nephew of popular actor-director Lal and renowned music director Alex Paul.

The actor later appeared as a child artist in several popular films and got his big break with Honey Bee, which was directed by his cousin Lal Jr.

Aileena, is a model and is a popular face in a few reality shows. She later foryaed into movies and has played supporting roles in couple of movies.

The wedding eve was also a big celebration with the stars joining the groom. It looked like a fun-filled night with dance and music. Asif Ali and wife Zama was seen throughout the function. Actor Arjun Ashokan and wife too were spotted. Have a look at a few pics from the wedding eve as well: