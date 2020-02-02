Vishnu Unnikrishnan weds Aishwarya

Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan has tied the knot with Aishwarya on Sunday.

Aishwarya, who hails from Kothamangalam turned a beautiful bride in red and golden saree while Vishnu was seen in white shirt and mundu.

The actor has starred in a couple of movies including Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan. He was recently seen in Siddhique directorial Big Brother which had Mohanlal in the lead.

He made his film debut at the age of 16 in Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum, directed by Sibi Malayil in 2003. In 2015, he debuted as a screenwriter by co-writing the film Amar Akbar Anthony with Bibin George, directed by Nadirshah.

Vishnu and Aishwarya got engaged in December and Vishnu had shared photos from the private ceremony on his social media page.