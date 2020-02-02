Actress Parvathy Nambiar gets married

nActor Parvathy Nambiar got married to Vineeth Menon on Saturday at Guruvayoor temple.

The close-knit ceremony was held in the presence of family. Parvathy was seen in Kerala saree with minimal make up and Vineeth wore a mundu.

Parvathy made her acting debut with Dileep starrer 'Ezhu Sundara Rathrikal' directed by Lal Jose. She also played the female lead in 'Leela' directed by Ranjith.

On the other hand, Vineeth Menon is a pilot by profession.

The couple is expected to throw a grand wedding reception in Kochi.

Earlier, Parvathy herself had shared the pics from the engagement engagement ceremony. Parvathy also shared a live video where she mentioned that it's her big day in life.