Manju Warrier joins Mammootty finally!

Fans of megastar Mammootty and lady superstar Manju Warrier now have reasons to cheer. For the very first time, Mammootty and Manju Warrier are sharing the screen space despite being in the film industry for decades.

The upcoming movie The Priest was recently launched and Mammootty had kick started the shoot. Now, leading lady Manju Warrier has joined the sets of the movie and fans can't wait to see them together on the big screen.

Though Manju won't be paired with Mammootty, the duo have ample screen space together and Manju will be essaying an integral character.

Besides Manju Warrier, the film will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

Touted to be a thriller, The Priest marks the directorial debut of Jofin T Chacko, formerly an assistant of director Jis Joy.

Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan. The technical crew will include Akhil George for camerawork.