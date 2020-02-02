Arun Kurian and Santhy Balachandran's 'save the date' photo is viral!

It looks like a wedding season for Mollywood stars! To add fuel to rumors, actors Arun Kurian and Santhy Balachandran have shared a 'save the date' photo.

And well, it's not a real life photoshoot. While netizens are quite baffled at the photo pouring congratulating messages, let us tell you that the photo has been done for their upcoming movie Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte.

As part of release promotion for the movie, both Arun and Santhy shared the photo which will hit the screens on Feburary 21.

"Save the Date. 21/02/20," read the caption and left movie buffs in confusion.

The social satire is directed by Vedivazhipadu director Shambu Purushothaman. Srindaa and Anumol are also part of the movie.

Vinay Forrt, Madhupal, Tiny Tom, Saiju Kurup, and Sunil Sukhada will be seen essaying key roles. Jomon Thomas has cranked in as the cinematographer and Karthik Jogesh will be the editor. Prashanth Pillai will be seen handling the music department. Sanju S Unnithan is bankrolling the project under the banner of SPIRE Productions.