Juhi Rustagi quits from the role of Lechu, here's why

Juhi Rustagi is undoubtedly the darling of Malayali sitcome viewers. After having got wide acclaim with her character Lechu in Uppum Mulakum, the young actress has quit the serial.

Lechu in Uppum Mulakum was the elder daughter of the on-screen couple, Neelu and Balu played by Biju Sopanam and Nisha Sarang. It was just recently that the character in the serial was married off. And viewers were curious to know if the character will be back in the serial house.

Now, Juhi Rustagi clarified regarding the same in a video released by her on her social media page. She said that she has decided to quit the serial as she was engaged with too many shows and programmes which affected her studies.

“My family has been concerned regarding my studies and as it was hard to balance them all, I decided to quit,” she said.

She further mentioned that she would like to take up movies if offers come her way. She also opened up that apart from acting, travel is her area of interest and that she has launched her YouTube channel for the same.

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Juhi is in a relationship with Dr Rovin Geroge. The cute photoshoot of the duo clicked by Vishnu Whiteramp had also gone viral.