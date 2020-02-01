{{head.currentUpdate}}

Bhama, Arun wedding reception: Newlyweds make dazzling appearance

Bhama and Arun at their wedding reception
Actress Bhama and husband Arun have been ruling the headlines ever since they officially announced their relationship.

After a close-knit engagement ceremony, the couple said their vows to each other in a grand ceremony on Thursday. On Friday evening, they hosted a grand reception in Kochi. After a stunning wedding, the much-in-love couple made another dazzling appearance at the reception.

While Bhama charmed in a cream coloured designer saree, Arun looked nothing but dapper in a matching suit. Bhama completed her look with vermillion, long red necklace with a neck-fit one and soft curls.

Bhama tied the knot with Arun, a Dubai based businessman on Thursday at a convention centre in Kottayam. The photos of Arun and Bhama from their wedding had earlier surfaced on social media and fans have been showering the newlyweds with congratulatory messages.

