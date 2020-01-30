Actress Bhama ties the knot with Arun | Video

Actress Bhama tied the knot with Arun on Thursday at a convention centre in Kottayam.
Attired in traditional saree and decked up in jewellery, Bhama looked gorgeous at the wedding. Arun, on the other hand, wore a cream coloured kurta.
Bhama's Nivedhyam co-star actor Vinu Mohan and his wife, actor-politician Suresh Gopi and actress Miya graced the function.
Bhama, in a career spanning over a decade, has starred in over 35 films. She made her debut in 2007 with Nivedyam, directed by Lohithadas. Before her entry into the film industry, she hosted TV shows.
After the wedding, the actress is said to be throwing a grand reception. Watch this space for more updates.