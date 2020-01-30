{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Actress Bhama ties the knot with Arun | Video

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Actress Bhama ties the knot with Arun | Video
Photo: Sainu Whiteline Photography
SHARE

Actress Bhama tied the knot with Arun on Thursday at a convention centre in Kottayam.

Attired in traditional saree and decked up in jewellery, Bhama looked gorgeous at the wedding. Arun, on the other hand, wore a cream coloured kurta.

Bhama's Nivedhyam co-star actor Vinu Mohan and his wife, actor-politician Suresh Gopi and actress Miya graced the function. 

Actress Bhama ties the knot with Arun | Video
Photo: Sainu Whiteline Photography

Bhama, in a career spanning over a decade, has starred in over 35 films. She made her debut in 2007 with Nivedyam, directed by Lohithadas. Before her entry into the film industry, she hosted TV shows.

Actress Bhama ties the knot with Arun | Video
Photo: Sainu Whiteline Photography

After the wedding, the actress is said to be throwing a grand reception. Watch this space for more updates.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES