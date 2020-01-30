Actress Bhama ties the knot with Arun | Video

Actress Bhama tied the knot with Arun on Thursday at a convention centre in Kottayam.

Attired in traditional saree and decked up in jewellery, Bhama looked gorgeous at the wedding. Arun, on the other hand, wore a cream coloured kurta.

Bhama's Nivedhyam co-star actor Vinu Mohan and his wife, actor-politician Suresh Gopi and actress Miya graced the function.

Photo: Sainu Whiteline Photography

Bhama, in a career spanning over a decade, has starred in over 35 films. She made her debut in 2007 with Nivedyam, directed by Lohithadas. Before her entry into the film industry, she hosted TV shows.

Photo: Sainu Whiteline Photography

After the wedding, the actress is said to be throwing a grand reception. Watch this space for more updates.