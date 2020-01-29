Actress Bhama's pre-wedding festivities begin with mehendi ceremony

Malayalam actress Bhama got engaged recently and the pics from her engagement ceremony had gone viral on social media. The pre-wedding ceremonies have already kick-started. Bhama's mehendi ceremony was held on Tuesday.

Breaking the traditional yellow theme, Bhama was seen in a silvery and blue lehenga. The groom to be Arun was spotted in a red and golden kurta. Going by the videos from the function, it seemed to be a familial affair for the actress. Fans are in fact looking forward for more pics from the event.

It is an arranged marriage for Bhama. Arun was a close friend and classmate of Bhama's brother-in-law.

The wedding is scheduled to happen on Thursday in Kottayam and will be followed by a reception in Kochi. Many celebs from the industry are expected to attend the function.

Recently, the actress also announced about launching her own YouTube channel featuring music video collections along with music director Sreejith Edavana.