Pic talk: Bhama looks gorgeous at her mehendi ceremony!

The pre-wedding functions of Malayalam actress Bhama's much-awaited marriage have already started and the mehendi ceremony took place on Tuesday.

The actress, finally took to her social media pages sharing a few pics from the eventful evening.

Bhama shared pictures from mehendi ceremony in which the actress is beaming with joy. In the mehendi pictures, she is looking charming in a yellow outfit and is also seen wearing a silvery-blue dress for the official function.

“Mehandi adorns the hands & Life takes on a new colour” (sic.), she wrote on her page sharing the pics.

The wedding will take place on Thursday at Kottayam.