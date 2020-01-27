Talks over Shane Nigam issue fail as producers demand Rs 1 crore

Kochi: Talks between Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) and the Producers' Association to settle the Shane Nigam issue fell through on Monday.

Producers' demand for Rs 1 crore compensation from Shane Nigam appears to be the reason for the failure.

“It might be a negligible amount for a producer, but it is a huge money for an actor,” said AMMA executive memeber Baburaj.

Talking to media, AMMA general secretary, Edavela Babu, said, “We urged them that Shane should be given remuneration only after completing the project. But we cannot agree to their latest demand.”

He pointed that many movies got scrapped halfway through due to various reasons, but targetting only Shane Nigam is not acceptable.

Producers' Association and Shane Nigam have been at loggerheads since last October after Shane alleged that he had received death threats from Joby George, producer of his movie Veyil, for changing his hairstyle for the movie Qurbani.

The differences widened when Shane shaved off his hair and beard. He stirred a controversy once again when he called producers 'people suffering from mental trauma.'

The actor had tendered apologies to pave way for a settlement.

At the core of the dispute between Shane and Joby is contract violation charges leveled by the latter. Joby's charged that the actor had violated a contract signed for the film Veyil. Shane was supposed

to cut his hair and beard only after completing Joby’s film, but the actor violated that clause.

Shane then released an audio clip of Joby threatening him and Joby denied Shane's charges. Joby's another charge was that Shane's compensation was fixed at Rs 30 lakh, but he later demanded Rs 40 lakh. Industry bodies intervened to resolve the dispute but so far this has failed to yield the desired results.