Master: It's Thalapathy Vijay v/s Vijay Sethupathi

The brand new poster from Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Master has been released.

The poster has the hero and villain – Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi facing each other ready for a fight. The pic also see them battered and bruised and looks like vengence thriller is on it's way.

Master will reportedly see Vijay essay the role of a college professor with a mysterious past.

The film will also see Antony Varghese, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles.

Master is co-written along with Aadai and Meyadha Maan fame Rathna Kumar, directed by Lokesh, and produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner. Anirudh Ravichandran will be composing the music for Master, while Sathyan Sooryan will be the principal cinematographer.

Master is slated to hit big screens by April.