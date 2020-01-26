Varane Avashyamund teaser: Suresh Gopi's iconic 'ganga' dialogue to DQ's hilarious moments

It all begins with Kalyani Priyadarshan and looks like she's on a groom hunt. And there comes out hero – Dulquer Salmaan teasing us with a few hialrious sequnces. And with the following sequences, you get to get a feeling that Varane Avashyamund is a feel good romantic comedy.

And as we wait for a glimpse of Shobana, we get to see her dancing. And to sum up about the lead casting, it is Suresh Gopi who takes the cherry piece with his fun-filled dialogues including the one he rendered in Manichithrathazhu.

Unlike his usual serious self, Suresh Gopi is expected to deliver some entertaining sequences in the movie.

We also get to see some more veterans including Urvashi, KPAC Lalitha, Lalu Alex with youngsters like Siju Wilson.

Well, the teaser has definitely raised expectation for the movie to be a family entertainer.

Varane Avashyamund marks the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, the son of the senior filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

Mukesh Muraleedharan is the director of photography. Alphons Joseph composes the songs and background score. Varane Avashyamund is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments. The movie is distributed by Play House Release.