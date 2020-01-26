Actor Balu Varghese gets engaged to Aileena

Actors Balu Varghese and Aileena Catherin are getting married. The duo got engaged in a grand ceremony held on Saturday. The two are said to dating since quite sometime.

Last month, Aileena had shared the news of being in relationship with Balu by posting the proposal pic. Balu had proposed the actress in the presence of relatives and friends on her birthday party.

Many celebs including Asif Ali and family, Lal and family, were present at the ceremony.

While Balu was seen in a sherwani, Aileena opted for a red lehenga and the duo looked stunning.

Balu made his acting debut in the Lal Jose film Chanthupottu. He has acted in films like Pappy Appacha, Honey Bee, King Liar, Darwinte Parinamam, Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, Ithihasa, Chunkz and many more.

Aileena has been active in the modeling industry and also participated in a couple of reality shows. She was the runner-up at Miss Glam World. She was also part of a few film and was last seen in Asif Ali-starrer Vijay Superum Pournamiyum.