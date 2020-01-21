Have you seen Mammootty’s Valsalyam? Asks Tovino in teaser of Kilometers and Kilometers

The teaser of actor Tovino Thomas' Kilometers and Kilometers has been released online on the occasion of his birthday. Dulquer Salmaan shared the teaser through his social media pages and the teaser looks heart-warming.

Tovino is seen talking to a foreigner about Malayalam movie Valsalyam. Mentioning about the price of a relationship, Tovino asks her if she has watched the Mammootty-starrer to which she responds by saying 'no'.

Hinting about his character like Mammootty's character from Valsalyam, Tovino further says, “In India, there is a Valsalyam Mammootty in every home.”

Touted to be a road movie, Kilometers and Kilometers is directed by Joe Baby. This is the director's third venture, as he has done '2 Penkuttikal' and 'Kunju Daivam' in the past. The director himself has scripted the screenplay of the movie.

Interestingly, Tovino is also turning producer with the film.

Tovino Thomas, Ramshi, Sinu Sidharth and Anto Joseph are bankrolling the project. Sinu Sidharth has roped in as the cinematographer. Rahman Mohammed Ali and Prejish Praksh will jointly handle the editing of the film. Sooraj S Kurup handles the music while the background score is by Sushin Shyam.