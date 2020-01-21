Juhi Rustagi and Rovin look adorable together in the couple photoshoot | Video

"And suddenly all the love songs were about you ❤," captioned Juhi Rustagi sharing her photos with her rumoured beau Rovin recently.

And now, a couple photoshoot video has surfaced online where both Juhi and Rovin are seen posing before the lens. The duo look stunning and seems to be very much in love.

The young and vibrant actress who recently played the pretty bride in the show Uppum Mulakum has been missing since the past few episodes.

While fans looking for her to be back in the show, reports are rife that Juhi will be getting married soon in real life.

Rovin, who is a doctor by profession, had earlier worked with Juhi for a musical album.