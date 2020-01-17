{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Thalaivi: Arvind Swami's look as MGR unveiled

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

arvind-swami-thalaivi
SHARE

On MG Ramachandran's 102nd birth anniversary on Friday, the makers of Thalaivi shared the first look poster of actor Arvind Swami who will play the Tamil superstar and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the upcoming film.

Arvind too, took to Twitter, where he shared two looks from the film, which is based on another late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who was MGR's protege.

In the first poster, Arvind is seen sporting a clean shaven look resembling MGR. His hair resemblance that of MGR's in the period between 1965-1970s. In the second poster, he is seen sporting the iconic black sunglasses that MGR used to wear.

View this post on Instagram

Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi

A post shared by ARVIND_SWAMI (@thearvindswami) on

"Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope you like it," he captioned.

The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa. Thalaivi will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is being directed by A.L. Vijay.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES