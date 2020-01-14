Navya Nair to make a comeback with 'Thee'

Navya tied the knot with businessman Santosh N Menon in 2010 and since then she stayed away from films.

And now almost after 10 years, Navya is all set for her comeback. The actress is gearing up for her second innings in M-town with a VK Prakash directorial. Titled 'Thee', the first look poster is said to be released by Mammootty and Manju Warrier.

Navya herself took to her social media handle and officially announced by sharing a video with the caption, “My new dream ... my movie .. the fire in you, me and everyone ... prayers .. love .. happiness .. peace.”

Reports are rife that screenwriter S Suresh Babu has written the script and Benzy Nazar of Benzy Productions is bankrolling the project.

Well, it will be indeed amazing to see Navya back on the big screen. Although she wasn't active in films, Navya was busy with her dance programmes and a few TV shows.