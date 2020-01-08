Anaswara Rajan's Vaanku teaser is in solidarity with JNU

The teaser of Vaanku movie based on writer Unni R's short stories was released online.

The movie is directed by Kavya Prakash, who is the daughter of popular director VK Prakash.

The teaser introduces the character of Anaswara Rajan who expresses her desire to join Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The teaser is with regard to the violence inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus that left 34 persons injured on January 5.

Apart from Anaswara, the movie will also see Joy Mathew, Thesni Khan, Vineeth, Sreekanth Murali and Prakash Bare.

Produced by Sirajudheen, Shabeer Pathan under the banner of Shimoga creations, the scipt and direction is by Shabna Mohammed.