Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Contestants list released

After the first season, the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam has begun.

Just like last year, Mohanlal is the host and the show was launched in a grand manner. The season 2 promises to showcase a diverse cast of personalities and people. Mohanlal said that he is happy to be part of the show.



Bigg Boss introduced the contestants and here goes the list:

Suresh Krishnan

He is a movie director and sportsman.



Sujo Mathew

A Merchant Navy officer, Sujo is a known name in modeling. He was also seen in a Tamil movie Oru Kuppai Kadhai and a Telugu movie 'Marala Telupana Priya'.





Alexandra Johnson

The former air hostess is a model and is known for her music videos, short films and photoshoots..



Somadas

He is a singer who got a big break with a music reality show.

Reshma

She is a model and diamond grader who is popular with her social media name 'Bipolar Mastani'.





Fukru

Fukru aka Krishnajeev is an Internet sensation and is most known for his Tik-Tok videos.



Rajith Kumar

A college lecturer by profession, Dr Rajith is a public speaker. He is also a writer and has authored many Malayalam books.





Thezni Khan

An actress, she made her debut through Daisy in 1998. She has been known for her comedy roles.



Pareekutty Prumbavoor

He is a Mappila Pattu singer who shot to fame with his character in the movie 'Happy wedding'.



Manju Pathrose

Manju made her first appearance on television in the family reality show Veruthe Alla Bharya. She later went on to act in various serials and later was seen in movies as well.



Veena Nair

She started her career with TV shows and made her debut in Malayalam movie Vellimoonga.



Saju Navodaya

Saju better known as Pashanam Shaji is mimicry artiste and was part of various reality shows. He debuted in the Malayalam film industry with the 2014 movie Mannar Mathayi Speaking 2.



Arya Rohit

Arya is a TV host and has been part of few Malayalam movies as well.

RJ Raghu

Raghu is a popular Radio Jokey.

Alina Padikkal

Alina is a TV host and has been part of various serials

Rajini Chandy



Rajani shot to fame with her lead character in the movie 'Oru Muthashi Gadha'.

Pradeep Chandran

He is a TV actor and was also seen in many Malayalam movies including Drishyam, Oppam etc.