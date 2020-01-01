Year Ahead: 10 Hollywood movies to look forward to in 2020

New Year 2020 is here! The previous year has seen so many good movies. As we all step into the New Year, it is time to have a look at the most expected movies of the year. Here goes the list of Hollywood movies:

Tenet

Tenet is Christopher Nolan’s 11th film and is special for Indians in many ways. Apart from Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia, in Tenet, the city of dreams – Mumbai – shines bright. The trailer already hinted that the city plays an important role in the time travel and spy drama. Also starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in the lead roles, Tenet is said to draw close parallels with Nolan’s previous film Inception.

Set to hit theatres on July 17, Tenet is predicted to rock the cinematic world with its time travel meets espionage story line.

No Time to Die

Daniel Craig hits the screens again with the 25th instalment of the Bond franchise. Said to release on April 3 in India, reports have it that Craig will be in sporting eight different roles in the upcoming film.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, ‘No Time to Die ‘will feature Jeffery White, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw. Said to be Craig’s final Bond instalment, he will be seen sporting a salt and pepper alongside Oscar winning actor Rami Malek.

Black Widow

Marvel’s Black Widow is set to debut in theatres (US) on May 1 2020. The new Black Widow movie sees Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff confront her shady past as an assassin trained by the Russian government.

The first movie to emerge from Marvel’s phase 4, the film throws light on the character’s origin and is set some time during the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War.

Wonder Woman 1984

Releasing as the next iteration of Wonder Woman and not a sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins sees Gal Gadot return as Diana aka Wonder Woman along with Kristen Wiig as Cheetah and Chris Pine.

The movie is set to release in theatres on June 5.

Venom 2

Tom Hardy starrer Venom is set to appear in the big screens once again. Casting Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady most popularly known as Carnage in the Marvel universe, Venom 2 is scheduled for release in the US on October 2.

Tom Hardy will of course return as Eddie Brock along with Michelle Williams who plays Anne Weying, Eddie’s ex- finance. Carnage played by Woody Harrelson is said to be a symbiote “offspring” sprung out of Venom while breaking Brock out of prison. Spiderman fans have been spreading rumours on the appearance of Tom Holland (Spiderman) in the second Venom instalment but it seems highly unlikely.

The Woman in The Window

Starring Amy Adams, The Woman In The Window is a psychological mystery thriller film based on the novel of the same name by pseudonymous author A.J Finn.

Produced by 20th Century Fox and directed by Joe Wright the film is scheduled to release on May 15.

A Quiet Place 2

Sequel to Emily Blunt and Krasinski starrer A Quiet Place, the upcoming horror film follows the Abbott family’s quest for survival. Written and directed by John Krasinski, the film also features Millicent Simmons and Noah Jupe reprising their roles from the first film.

Paramount Pictures plans to release the film in theatres on March 20.

Dune

Based on the epic novel by Frank Herbert, Dune is an upcoming American science fiction film directed by Dennis Villeneuve.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, the film is scheduled to release in the US in IMAX and 3D on December 18.

Onward

Disney’s Onward set to release on March 6 is an urban fantasy comedy film set in a magical world of elves, unicorns and other magical creatures who are losing their sense of magic.

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland are the voices behind the brother duo Barley and Ian Lightfoot.

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Directed by Cathy Yan, Harley Quinn returns to the DC world after breaking up with Joker. She makes a few friends along the way, Black Canary ( Jurnee Smollet-Bell) ,the Huntress( Mary Elizabeth) and detective Renee Montoya ( Rosie Perez) as they try to protect Cassandra Cain from Black Mask and Mr.Zsasz.

The movie taking place sometime after the events if the Suicide Squad movie releases on February 7.