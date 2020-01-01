Thalapathy 64 titled Master, Vijay's first look out

It's a new year gift for Vijay fans. The first look and title of much awaited Vijay movie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been released on New Year's Eve.

Sharing the first-look poster, the director himself revealed the film's title to be Master. Though the first look does not reveal anything, Vijay looks intense and the poster is intriguing.

Reportedly, Master is set in a college backdrop with Vijay essaying the role of a college professor. The film’s shooting is progressing at a brisk pace in South India.

Master has a star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gouri K Kishan, Arjun Das, Lintu Rony and others.

The film, produced by XB Film Creators will release sometime in 2020.