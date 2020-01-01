{{head.currentUpdate}}

Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan: Dileep stuns in first look poster

Is this Dileep for real? That's the probably question that has popped up in everyone's head after seeing the first look of the movie Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan.

Dressed in shirt and pant, with pot belly and grey haired Dileep is too perfect in the role of an old aged man.

The first look of Dileep is quirky enough and is grabbing the right attention. Dileep will be playing the role of a 60 year old man in the film.

Earlier, there were news reports that south actress Urvashi will be playing the female lead opposite the south actor Dileep. The film is helmed by director Nadir Shah.

This film will mark the first time when the south star Dileep and the director will be doing a film together. 

