Mohanlal-Trisha movie with Jeethu titled 'Ram'

After the stupendous success of Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph movie Drishyam, the actor-director duo has joined hands once again.

Titled Ram, the Mohanlal-starrer will also see Trisha in the movie. The title and poster of the movie was officially launched at an event on Monday at Kochi.

The black-and-white poster features the actor in beard and his intense gaze and it goes with the tagline 'he has no boundaries'.

Reports are rife that Trisha will be playing Mohanlal’s wife in it. She made her debut in the Malayalam film industry with Hey Jude, which received positive reviews.

The movie Ram will be produced by Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai under the banner of Abhishek Films.

It was also revealed that the movie will hit the screens on Onam 2020.

Mohanlal's next film release will be Big Brother. It may be noted here that Big Brother was planned as a Christmas release this year but was postponed due to delay in post-production work.

Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph is also gearing up for the release of Thambi starring Karthi and Jyothika which will hit the screens as Chirstms release.