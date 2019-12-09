Vishnu Unnikrishnan gets engaged to Aishwarya

Actor and scriptwriter Vishnu Unnikrishnan got engaged to Aishwarya on Sunday. The hush hush ceremony was held in the presence of friends and family.

The pictures from the ceremony were shared on social media. Vishnu was seen in a cream colour kurta while the bride Aishwarya was spotted in green lehenga and the duo looked stunning together.

Vishnu entered the film field as a child artist in Ente Veedu Appuinteyum in 2013.

Amar Akbar Antony released in 2015 was scripted by him. He later scripted for Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan and played the lead in the movie. He was also seen in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Oru Yamandan Premakatha.