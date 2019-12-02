Actress Ashrita Shetty gets married to cricketer Manish Pandey

South Indian actress Ashrita Shetty got married to Indian cricket Manish Pandey in a private ceremony held in Mumbai on Monday.

The 30-year-old cricketer and the South actress took the nuptial vows in a traditional ceremony that was attended by family and close friends.

Ashritha made her debut in Siddharth's 'Udhayam NH4'. The actress is primarily known for her work in Tamil cinema in movies such as Indrajith, Telikeda Bolli among others.

A series of exclusive wedding photos have surfaced online with fans, followers, and well-wishers showering love and blessings on the newlyweds.

While Ashrita looked gorgeous in a red and golden silk saree, Manish looked stylish in a cream sherwani and matching sehra.

Earlier on Sunday, Manish led his state team Karnakata to a thrilling win over Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in Surat and drove all the way through to Mumbai in the night itself after celebrating the win with his teammates.