Shane Nigam's haircut row isn't the first in Mollywood, it happened with Nivin Pauly-Aju too!

Actor Shane Nigam's issue started with producer Joby George with a haircut. It was on October 16 that Shane Nigam posted a video on his social media pages, alleging he was receiving death threats from producer Joby George for cutting his hair.

Joby George had claimed that Shane Nigam violated his contract by changing his hairstyle and shaving his beard in the middle of shooting for Veyil and joined shoot for his another film Qurbani. The issue aggravated to such an extend that the Producers' Association intervened and decided to scrap two projects - Veyil and Qurbani - of Shane Nigam.

This isn't the first time that a differences arose over hairstyle while shooting for a movie. Similar account was reported with regard to actor Nivin Pauly and producer Aju Varghese.

Clarifying the incident, Aju Varghese told Onmanorama though there were differences, the duo understood each other's situation and that's how they sorted out.

“When Love Action Drama got a bit delayed as Nivin couldn’t come on time, I called him up and said that it was not right. However, I later realised that I didn’t show the maturity that is expected of a producer,” said Aju Varghese, who turned producer of the Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara-starrer Love Action Drama.

The 'Love Action Drama' team at the launch event

Nivin was then on the sets of Kayamkulam Kochunni. And for the Kochunni character, he did short crop with handlebar mustache and beefed up his physique.

“When we saw Nivin in Kochunni’s get up, with short hair and tanned complexion, we were sure than we would have to wait a bit longer to get Dineshan from him. Besides, it was one of the biggest movies in Nivin’s career. I could have reacted in a better way. But, we are still good friends and will always be,” said Aju Varghese.

Post Kayamkulam Kochunni, Nivin Pauly joined Geethu Mohandas' movie Moothon and only after that did Nivin wrap Love Action Drama.

Nivin Pauly in 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'

Love Action Drama which marked the directorial debut of actor Dhyan Sreenivasan, was announced in July 2017, during the fifth anniversary of Thattathin Marayathu. But after multiple breaks and shooting schedules, the entire filming process was completed only by early June 2019.

The debut production of Visakh Subramaniam and Aju Varghese under their newly formed production company Funtastic Films was finally hit the screens on September 5, 2019 and it turned out to be be one of the highest grossing movies of this year.