Producers have no right to ban Shane Nigam, says AMMA as govt mulls new law for film industry

Thiruvananthapuram: Office-bearers of Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) is likely to meet Kerala Minister for Cultural Affairs A K Balan here on Saturday to discuss the Shane Nigam controversy.

The minister had announced that the government would intervene in the issue which prompted the association to drop the ongoing projects and ban the actor from future projects.

The meet comes amidst the decision of actors' association AMMA's decision to take up the issue based on a complaint filed by Shane's mother against the KFPA decision.

The producers association on Thursday had decided not to sign young actor Shane Nigam for new movies for not cooperating with them and said two under-production movies Veyil and Qurbani will be scrapped. They also alleged the use of drugs by him on the sets of the movie.

Revelations on the substance abuse in the film industry and entertainment tax on movie tickets are among the topics likely to come up for discussion during the meeting with the minister.

Balan said that though serious allegations have been raised, the government does not support banning anyone from working.

Actor Shane Nigam and Kerala Minister for Cinema A K Balan.

"A problem that could have been solved through talks was allowed to aggravate and tarnish the image of the film industry," said the minister here on Friday.

"Any important decision should be taken only after considering the views of the actor as well as the producers. The initiative in this regard has to come from actors' and producers' associations. The government too will intervene as soon as a complaint in received," he said.

According to the minister, the disclosures of the producers regarding substance abuse at shooting locations were very grave. "That such charges were raised only when a row erupted is a cause for concern," he added.

The minister said that in case evidence to support such allegations is submitted, the government would act sternly on the matter.

Referring to the Adoor Gopalakrishnan Committee's recommendations on the film industry, Balan said new legislation would be enacted to curb the exploitation witnessed in the sector.

"When the law comes into force, registration, publicity, title and distribution would be monitored under a government mechanism. Moreover, a regulatory committee would be in place to examine complaints and settle disputes. The proposed Act would include provisions for punitive action for grave offences," said the minister.

The recent developments leading to a ban on the actor too would be considered while drafting the legislation, added Balan.

AMMA steps in

Meanwhile, Shane Nigam's mother on Friday filed an official complaint against the KFPA decision to drop the ongoing projects and ban the actor from future projects. Sunila met Edavela Babu, secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), on Friday in Kochi to discuss the issue.

After the meeting, Babu said no one has the right to ban Shane Nigam from cinema. However, he said there has been no torture of Shane happened on the Veyil movie set as he claimed earlier.

Edavela Babu also said that he had discussed the matter with AMMA president Mohanlal.

"We have received the complaint from Shane Nigam. We will solve all the issues through talks," Babu told Manorama News.

After the discussions, Sunila told Manorama News that they have faith in AMMA and said that they expect the association to stand by them to resolve the issue.