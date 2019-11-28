Kerala police raids Sreekumar Menon's house based on Manju Warrier's complaint

The Kerala Police conducted raids in director Sreekumar Menon's house on Thursday on the basis of Malayalam film actress Manju Warrier's complaint against him.

A team led by Crime Branch DySP C D Sreenivasan also conducted a raid at his Palakkad office. Sreekumar Menon will be questioned by the police next Sunday.

The Thrissur East Police Station had filed a case against the director Sreekumar Menon after Manju Warrier filed a complaint against him with Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera.

The grounds for registering the case against Menon included outraging the modesty of women, stalking and indecent representation of women via social media.

In her complaint, Manju alleged that Menon has been threatening and defaming her. She also handed over digital evidence to buttress her claims.

"After the release of Odiyan, I have been receiving defamatory messages on social media. I have been subjected to cyber attacks. I tried to ignore them, but Menon has been troubling me. Menon and his friend Mathew Samuel have been posting defamatory statements against me. I am afraid that he may harm me," Manju Warrier wrote in her complaint.

She also alleged that Sreekumar Menon has been misusing the letterhead of her foundation - Manju Warrier Foundation - and blank cheques signed by her.

Manju Warrier played the lead in Menon's movie Odiyan which starred Mohanlal opposite to her and the film bombed at box office.

Menon's response to the allegations

The director had taken to Facebook to reply to Manju's allegations as soon as they surfaced.

“Dear Manju, What are you up to? I trusted you though many of your friends had warned me about your bad behaviour,” Menon wrote on Facebook.

Menon also clarified that he will cooperate fully in the case.

After Odiyan bombed at box office, he had blamed Manju Warrier for not supporting him. He had also pointed fingers at M Padmakumar, director of Joseph, who was brought in to help in Odiyan's making.