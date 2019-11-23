Shane Nigam slams Veyil director Sarath Menen in latest Insta post

The controversy between young actor Shane Nigam and the makers of the movie Veyil has taken a new turn after the actor lambasted its director Sarath Menen. Shane, in a long note posted on his Instagram handle, slams the film maker calling him one of the “biggest a**h***e” he has ever met. The actor, however, said that he was not trying to create hate and that he was emotionally shattered.

“I express my heartfelt thanks to my dear friend Sarath who is responsible for this tormenting predicament that I am in,” Shane writes on a sarcastic note. The actor recalled that he had met Sarath when the latter approached him to narrate the story of Veyil, immediately after he completed the filming of Kismat. “The screenplay that he brought had many shortcomings. It didn’t even have a definite form. Sarath kept visiting me at the sets of many movies that I was part of. Finally, it was on the location of Kumbalangi Nights that the story had a proper narrative structure. By that time we had become good friends. The next time I saw him, Sarath said that the producer would say ‘yes’ only if I give my dates or else he would have to commit suicide. I am someone who blindly trusts my friends; and that has always created troubles for me. Despite being busy with many other projects, I gave my dates for my dear friend Sarath,” wrote Shane.

The actor claims that Sarath had called him before he went along with the producer of Veyil to meet the media and had promised to speak up for the actor. He alleged that Sarath, however, teamed up with the producer to justify their part. Earlier, a controversy regarding the dates had erupted between Shane and the makers of Veyil. However, both parties later reached a compromise in the presence of the members of the producers association and actor Edavela Babu who is the secretary of the actors association AMMA. It was mutually agreed that Shane would join the sets of Veyil for 15 days, after he completes the ongoing schedule of the movie Kurbani. Shane said it was the producer Joby George who, after discussing with the director, had informed the officials of the associations that they require just 15 days for filming the actor’s parts in the movie.

“It was only because I have great respect for the producers’ and the actors’ associations that I agreed to act again in producer Joby George’s movie even after he threatened to kill me and spoke badly about my parents. The 15 days that we had agreed upon as part of the compromise is the reason for the latest problems. At 11 am on 11th November, Sarath sent a message on my mother’s phone. His new demand was that he would required more than 20 days to film my portions as per the charts,” claims Shane.

Shane meanwhile replied that he was interested to go by the agreement reached between the associations and that he didn’t comply with their latest decisions. “On 16th November, when I reached the location of Veyil, I saw a different Sarath. He even made small matters blow out of proportions. When my manager Satheesh asked for the shooting schedule and chart, Sarath chided him in front everyone else. He even threatened to teach us a lesson after the filming gets over,” wrote Shane.

The actor alleged that the lighting for filming a shot would begin only after he was called to the spot saying that the shot was ready. He said that the makers made him act even without allowing him to sleep, for two days. “A man normally works between 8 – 10 hours a day. However, for the last few days I have been cooperating with them by working for 10 – 16 hours. This movie portrays the four complex stages in the life of a young man. What I am doing is an art form and it doesn’t come mechanically. Sarath’s approaches distracted and disturbed me, which was beyond what the actor in me could take. I have shot for more scenes than the makers of this movie have planned,” Shane explains.

Shane said that he had shot around eight scenes that required complex emotional portrayal, in just two days. He complained that Sarath misbehaves with him despite cooperating with them as much as he could. Shane says that he cannot continue by giving up his art and self respect.

The actor claimed that Sarath had called his mother at 8 am on 21st November and said that he had been asked to call ‘pack up’ if the former didn’t alter his ways. Shane said he was unnecessarily being blamed despite working hard for completing the filming of Veyil. “Without sufficient rest, I cannot complete many scenes that demand multiple get ups and emotional variations. All I have asked for is some time for me to catch up some rest. I am posting this note as I noticed that untrue news was being spread about me. I hope at least you would realize the truth,” says Shane.

“I am an artist who tries to portray my roles as amazing as possible. In the last few years, I have been part of many brilliant films. I am really happy about the directors and producers of those movies. I request that the officials of the producers and the actors associations would understand how stressed I am and extend their wholehearted support to me. I too am one among you. I am not anyone’s slave. I am a human being. Satyameva Jayate,” concludes Shane.