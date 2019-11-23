{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kangana stuns as Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivi' teaser
The movie is believed to portray both the personal and professional lives of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa.
The teaser of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivi' is finally out. In an unrecognisable makeover, Kangana holds uncanny resemblance with the late actress-turned politician Jayalalithaa. The teaser was accompanied with the caption 'The legend we know but the story that is yet to be told.'

Directed by A L Vijay, the movie will hit the theaters on June 26, 2020. The B-Town star Kangana is seen in two looks in the teaser, one as a young vintage Tamil actress and as a middle-aged politician. Her second look, flaunting typical Jayalalithaa styled dark green saree, narrow eyebrows, round face and bindi makes the audience feel like their beloved Thalaivi is back on silver screen.

The movie is believed to portray both the personal and professional lives of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister. 'Thalaivi' will be released both in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. The biopic is being filmed in Jason Collins Studio situated in Los Angeles, United States. The makeover photos of Kangana for the movie had gone viral on internet.

The actress had also admitted in an interview that she found it difficult to handle Tamil language while shooting for the film

