Prathi Poovan Kozhi not based on Unni R's short story, Manju's first look poster out

After her comeback in Rosshan Andrrews' How old are you, Manju warrier's next with the director is all set for release.

Titled Prathi Poovan Kozhi, the movie's first look poster was unveiled by Mohanlal through his official page. From the midst of a few hens, gazes Manju in the poster. The poster has already grabbed attention and on that note, Rosshan Andrrews revealed that there is no similarity between the movie's plot and Unni R's short story.

Though earlier, there were reports that the movie is based on Unni R's short story with the same name, Rosshan Andrrews clarified that he had just taken the title and the stories are different.

Rosshan stated that he always had a fascination for the title and when Unni R came on board with this movie as a scenarist, he insisted to use the title. When Unni R asked if it would mislead his readers, Rosshan promised to reveal about taking the title from his book before this movie hits the screens.

Reportedly, Manju and Anusree are playing salesgirls at a textile shop.

The Rosshan Andrrews-directorial will be hitting theatres as a Christmas release on December 20.