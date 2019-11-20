Shane Nigam's next is with Sajid Yahiya, titled Qalb

Shane Nigam is on a roll with back to back movies. The actor has singed his next with director Sajid Yahiya and the first look poster has been unveiled on social media.

Titled Qalb, the film is said to be set in a coastal town. All other cast details has been kept under the wraps.

Sajid himself has penned the story while he has collaborated with Suhail Koya for screenplay.

Sudeep Elamon is the cinmtographer and Prakash Alex will be in charge of background score.

Sajid had previously directed IDI and Mohanlal.

Arjun Amaravati Creations will be presenting the film which will be bankrolled by Cinema Pranthan Productions.

Meanwhile, Shane's immediate release will be Valiyaperunnal, directed by Dimal Dennis which also stars Joju George and Soubin Shahir.