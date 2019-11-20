'Chola' to release on Dec 6, Karthik Subbaraj joins as co-producer

Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's latest feature Chola will hit the theatres statewide on December 6.

The horror thriller, which is a follow-up project to the director's controversy-ridden S... Durga, features Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Akhil Viswanath in the lead roles.

Sasidharan said the film will also have a limited release in other parts of the country as well.

"We are releasing Chola in theatres in Kerala on December 6. There will be some limited centres outside too," the director said in a statement.

Joju and Nimisha Sajayan had both won state awards for their performance in Chola. It was recently that Joju had announced Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is joining the team as a co-producer. Joju is the other producer.

Chola -- the English title is Shadow of Water -- was recently screened at the Orizzonti Competition category of Venice Film Festival.

In October, he had withdrawn the film from the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), alleging the "overtly biased and unprofessional way of the selection process".

Sanal is now working on his next film, Kayattam with Manju Warrier in the lead. She is also co-producing it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew.