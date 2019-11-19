Sreelakshmi's wedding was Jagathy Sreekumar's dream: Kala opens up on daughter's big day

Veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar’s daughter actress Sreelakshmi Sreekumar recently tied the knot with her long time beau Jijin Jahangir. It was her mother Kala who made sure that everything was perfect for the grand wedding celebrations held at Lulu Bolgatty convention center.

And needless to say, this mother doesn’t hide her excitement as her daughter got married to the love of her life. “My daughter has suffered and struggled a lot. It was beyond what a girl of her age could go through. My only wish and prayer is that she has all the happiness in the world,” Kala brims with love for her beloved daughter. In a candid chat, Kala Sreekumar opens up about Sreelakshmi’s wedding.

Parents often worry about their children’s marriage? How delighted are you now?

Those who attended the wedding said that everything was just perfect. She is my only daughter, so it has always been my dream to celebrate her wedding in a grand way. My brother and all other relatives had stood with me for this.

As a mother I enjoy immense happiness and peace after I have entrusted her in safer hands. Lechu is going to a family which loves her so much. Jijin’s parents love her as their own daughter. Besides an amazing husband, Sreelakshmi got loving parents and a brother as well. She must be happy; that is all I wish to see.

Sreelakshmi said in an interview that they were in a relationship for five years. Why did they have to wait for so long?

They didn’t have to wait for such a long period. Had we known earlier, both families would have happily agreed for the marriage. Our only sadness is that they didn’t tell us anything for all these time. I have learned that human beings should love each other. My only wish was that it should be someone who loves my daughter dearly. I would not have opposed whoever it was. Both of them nurture their own career dreams. They may have decided to enter wedlock only after achieving those.

The wedding gift that you gave your daughter at the venue had made many emotional. Whose idea was that?

It was Sreelakshmi’s friends who made me gift that family photo at the venue. Even I saw it for the first time when it was opened on the stage. My eyes welled up when I saw that it was a family picture with Jagathy Sreekumar in it. I and my daughter cried when we saw that picture. Wouldn’t she miss her papa on the biggest day of her life?

Jagathy Sreekumar’s absence is a personal sorrow for both of you. How did you manage to overcome it?

Sreelakshmi’s wedding was Jagathy Sreekumar's greatest dream. He used to say that Sreelakshmi’s wedding would be a grand affair. The wedding would have been grander than this if he were here.

Sreelakshmi has done nothing wrong. She wouldn’t have suffered so much had others understood it. She is sad that her papa was not there for her wedding. I hope that he knows about his daughter’s wedding. If yes, then he would definitely bless her with all his heart. All she needs is her papa’s blessings to lead a happy life.

Does Sreelakshmi plan to settle in Dubai?

She wants to continue her studies. Jijin’s family too supports her decision. Theirs is a family that gives prime importance to education. Sreelakshmi had scored 80 percent marks for her degree. It is her greatest wish to crack the civil service exam. Jijin’s family encourages and motivates her a lot. Moreover, it is her pappa’s dream as well.