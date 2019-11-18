A Bigg Boss reunion at Sreelakshmi Sreekumar's wedding | Video

Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant and actress Sreelakshmi Sreekumar tied the knot with long-term boyfriend Jijin Jahangir on Sunday.

And needless to say, her Bigg Boss family had made way for the grand ceremony.

Sabumon Abdusamad, Archana Suseelan, Ranjini Haridas, Basheer Bashi, Shwetha Menon and Diya Sana were spotted at the wedding with their families.

It was recently that another contestant Anoop Chandran got married.

The wedding was held in typical Muslim tradition and after the official ceremony, friends and family had made their way to pose for pictures.

Sreelakshmi looked gorgeous in a red and cream lehenga.

Interestingly, Sreelakshmi, the former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant is also the daughter of legendary actor Jagathy Sreekumar.

Though Sreelakshmi tried her stint with acting, she got her big break after her entry on the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Although the former contestant got eliminated within a short time, Sreelakshmi impressed everyone with her genuine nature.