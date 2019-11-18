When viral singer Ranu Mondal scared netizens with her makeover!

Ranu Mondal turned out to be an overnight sensation with her songs. After the video of her singing 'Ek pyaar ka nagma hai' at Ranaghat railway station in Kolkata went viral, she was immediately signed up by Himesh Reshammiya and she recorded three songs with him.

Well, over the past few days, the Internet sensation Ranu Mondal has been met with a string of trolls on social media for several reasons.

Last week, Ranu was in the news for behaving rudely with a fan who touched her and asked for a selfie. And now she is making headlines for her latest makeover, which did not go down well with netizens.

#RanuMandal



Joker 2.0 is coming guys....Excitation level is damn high😍 pic.twitter.com/hktJsV8zOb — Ahnied kolim (@kolim_official) November 17, 2019

A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the Internet in which Ranu is seen dressed up in a lehnga with her make-up slightly overdone.

#RanuMandal is ready to play the role of The nun biopic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nls6bAF7F8 — Ravi Singh Rj 🇮🇳 💯FB (@Rajrockstarsing) November 17, 2019

Social media users even created memes on her make-up, referring to projects like "The Nun", "Joker" and "Game of Thrones".

A user commented: "When someone puts non removable golden colour on my face on Holi."

Another one wrote: "She should endorse fairness cream."

Some even called her "lady Joker".

