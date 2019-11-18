Sreelakshmi Sreekumar's mother gets emotional after gifting her a family photo on wedding| Video

In a grand wedding ceremony held on Sunday, Sreelakshmi Sreekumar got married to her long-term boyfriend pilot Jijin Jahangir.

While the ceremony witnessed the presense of friends and family, Sreelakshmi's father Jagathy Sreekumar wasn't part of the event.

However, Sreelakshmi's mother chose to make it a special day by gifting her daughter a family photo. The pic featured Sreelakshmi, her husband Jijin, her mother Kala and father Jagathy Sreekumar.

Though Jagathy was married to Shobha in 1980, it was in March 2012 that Jagathy had publicly revealed about having a daughter Sreelekshmi Sreekumar, with actress Kala. After Sreelakshmi and husband is seen reciving the gift, mother Kala got teary eyed.

Also read: A Bigg Boss reunion at Sreelakshmi Sreekumar's wedding



Earlier, in Jun 30, 2015, after Jagathy Sreekumar met with an accident, for the very first time he happened to attend an event. In the midst of the proceedings on stage, there unfurled a very impromptu drama when Jagathy’s daughter Sreelakshmi ran on to the stage and hugged and kissed her father. Back then, Kala had stated that Sreelakshmi was forced to resort to the drastic step since she was kept away from seeing and spending time with her father.

Sreelakshmi finished her final year BCom in Thevara College and later ventured into acting and hosting shows.