Jagathy Sreekumar's daughter Sreelakshmi gets married

Malayalam actor Jagathy Sreekumar's daughter Sreelakshmi got married on Sunday. Sreelakhmi, also an actor and TV anchor, entered wedlock with Jijin Jahangir at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Kochi, in a low-key affair.

Jijin is a Dubai-based commercial pilot.

Close relatives of the bride and bridegroom attended the ceremony. The duo met five years back in Kochi. They were friends initially and later fell in love.

Sreelakshmi had announced her wedding on Instagram recently.

A trained classical dancer, she works in the marketing sector of a leading medical brand in Oman. She has acted in films such as Once Upon a Time There was a Kallan and Kranthi.

She was also a contestant in the Malayalam edition of popular reality show Big Boss.

