No matter what genre the movie was, Raju Mathew would be in the theater, if possible on the first day itself, to watch it. He didn’t mind whether the movie was from Century Pictures, his home production, or not. This unbreakable bond with cinema was what prompted Raju Mathew to leave the manager’s cabin of a leading insurance company and pick up the brief case of a film producer.

Raju never allowed his age to take over his incredible passion for the movies. Every day, he would be at Century’s office in Kottayam by 9.30 am. The entire day would then be filled with discussions and debates about production and distribution of the movies and also about taking up new projects. Raju Mathew’s passion for cinema and his spectacular professionalism are what made Century one of the top production brands in Malayalam cinema. This brand has been able to create a credible foot ground among the audience as well, as the latter believed that a movie would have a solid subject if it is produced or distributed by Century.

Though he had quit his job at the insurance company, Raju didn’t give up the sternness of a manager. Soon, Century became synonymous with blockbusters. For the last 41 years, Raju Mathew and his Century Pictures have seen the incredible transition of the Malayalam cinema from close quarters. Even as Raju bid adieu to this world on Tuesday, the movie Vikrithi which is distributed by Century is still running to packed theaters in Kerala. Raju’s father MC Mathew was one of the owners of the Raj Mahal (now Anaswara) theater in Thirunakkara, Kottayam. The Maliyekkal family had lived just behind this theater in Thirunakkara.

Still from the movie 'Vikrithi'

This proximity with a cinema hall has helped Raju develop a close bond with films. Though he had dreamed about working in the movies, Raju said ‘yes’ when he was offered a job at the United Insurance Company. However, he left this job when he realized that nothing could beat his love for cinema. He formed the Century Films in 1979 and began producing and distributing movies from 1980–81 onwards. Danthagopuram starring Madhu was the first movie that Century took up for distribution. Balachandra Menon’s Kelkkatha Sabdam produced by Raju Mathew became their first hit.

Raju Mathew was a strict producer who didn’t allow lethargic approach to film making on his sets. He made sure that the filming of Century’s movies began only after the screenplay was completed. He was very strict about punctuality and didn’t allow the filming to last forever. However, Raju Mathew was very gentle and friendly to everyone on the sets, making him one of the finest producers in Malayalam cinema.

The movie Thanmathra directed by Blessy and produced by Century had won the national award while Aalkoottathil Thaniye helmed by legendary film maker IV Sasi won the state award. It was Century which distributed the mega movie Baahubali in Kerala.

“Rajuchayan is always sweet”, Mammootty

Mega star Mammootty remembers Raju Mathew, whom he lovingly calls Rajuchayan, as his good friend and well wisher. “I can only speak with tenderness about him. We shared a very warm bond that was beyond a mere professional relationship between a producer and an actor. It was Century which produced the film Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu which was one of my first superhits as a lead actor. During those days, we often used to live at Rajuchayan’s house. Mohanlal and I, in the beginning of our careers, have done lots of movies with Century. Rajuchayan has always been so sweet to all of us,” recalls Mammootty.

Mammootty says that Raju was someone who always brimmed with happiness. However, the screen icon, expressed regret and sadness that he wouldn’t be able to pay a last visit to his favorite producer as he isn’t currently in Kerala. “Rajuchayan has been the greatest strength behind Century, which always manages to stay ‘on screen’ with production and distribution of countless movies. I pay my respects to his memories,” said the actor.

Lucky location

It was Century which made Kottayam one of the lucky locations of Malayalam cinema. Mammootty starrer Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu directed by PG Viswambaran is still hailed for capturing the serene beauty of Kottayam in all its grace. Century Kochumon (MC Philip) who is also Raju Mathew’s relative recalls that it was the latter’s idea to shoot the movie in Kottayam to lower the expenses.

Raju Mathew allowed the movie to be shot in his own house near the Union Club in Kottayam. Parts of the film were shot in Kochumon’s house too. Most of the actors stayed at the producer’s house. This movie was one of the early super hits in Mammootty’s career as a lead actor. The next 3 movies – Aalkkoottathil Thaniye, Sasneham and Naanayam – produced by Century were also filmed in Kottayam. The incredible success of these movies made Kottayam one of the lucky locations, with more movies being shot here. Later, Kottayam became the location for blockbusters like Aakashadoothu and Pin Nilavu as well.

The cinema house

The Maliyekkal family has always been ‘behind the camera’ of many superhit films. Raju Mathew’s brothers George Mathew of the Central Pictures and Thomas Mathew of the Centaur Pictures too had followed their brother’s footsteps and made a mark for themselves in the industry. The Centenary Pictures was, meanwhile, owned by their youngest brother Ranji Mathew. Later, Raju’s relative Kochumon took up the reigns of the Century Pictures.

The family which is committed to give amazing cinematic experience to the audience owns many theaters in Kottayam. The Anand, Abhilash, Anaswara and Asha theaters in Kottayam and Anu and Abinaya in Changanassery are owned by Raju Mathew’s brother George Mathew.

Master of ideas

Raju Mathew was a true master of ideas when it came to promoting the movies that he produced or distributed. It was his idea to give handkerchiefs for the viewers who bought tickets to watch the movie Aakashadhootu, which was a tearjerker. Similarly, the idea to gift gold coins to those who came to watch the movie Olangal was his. The movie was produced by the owner of a jewelry shop in Kottayam and he couldn’t ask for a better advertisement.